Star Vijay TV Changes Timing of Weekend Reality Shows; Know Details

Vijay TV is happy to have overturned the status quo in the world of Tamil television. While most serials earlier focused solely on family and love, Vijay TV provided a unique experience for Tamil viewers by bringing shows that concentrated on school and college life distinctly.

Vijay TV has made an imprint on people’s minds by showing serials and reality shows on topics that viewers weren’t exposed to earlier. Along with superhit TV serials as well as some of the most entertaining shows, Vijay TV continues to be one of the major channels topping the small-screen TRP charts.

Star Vijay TV is also among the top Tamil channels for reality shows. Beginning with Super Singer Junior, the list continues with Kings of Comedy Juniors, Kings of Dance, Superstar Singer, Couple Fun Unlimited, Big Boss, Mr. & Mrs Logo, and Big Boss.

Advertisement

While Vijay TV, like other main Tamil networks, relies on serials, that air six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, reality programs are aired on Saturdays and Sundays, the very last days of the week. But Vijay TV has modified the schedule of its weekend programming. Below, we have the changed schedule for Vijay TV.

Super Singer (Junior):

Saturday - 6.30pm

Sunday - 6 p.m.

Start Music:

Sunday - 7.30pm

Cook With Clown:

Saturday - 9.30pm

Sunday - 9 p.m.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.