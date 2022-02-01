'Started With Pen, Ended in Poetry': Ashwin Saravanan Ties Knot With Kaavya Ramkumar

Director Ashwin Saravanan, who is best known for the horror films, exchanged vows with Kaavya Ramkumar, his co-writer of the movie Game over, at a temple in Acharapakkam on Thursday. The function was attended by only close friends and family members.

The director also announced his wedding on Twitter. Posting pictures of their wedding, he wrote, “It started with pen and paper. It has ended in poetry. Kaavya Ramkumar, thank you for riding out the storm with me every single time. Doing this with you, especially during the third wave, was an adventure by itself."

Talking about the wedding Ashwin said that they had intended to plan an event wherein they could invite everyone but due to the pandemic, the event kept getting postponed. Eventually, the families of Ashwjn and Kavya felt that they should have a simple wedding first and later on have a reception.

In 2015, Ashwin Saravanan made his Kollywood debut with the film Maya, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. After the film’s critical praise and box office success, he went on to direct Iravaakaalam, a romantic drama starring SJ Suryah, Sshivada, and Wamiqa Gabbi. However, due to financial difficulties, the film has not been able to progress.

Game Over, a mind-bending thriller starring Taapsee Pannu, was Ashwin’s most recent release.

Kaavya, a Puducherry resident, is a doctor by profession with a knack for writing. Ashwin was impressed by stories Kaavya posted on Facebook and he reached out to her. She later joined him as a co-writer on Game Over, a psychological thriller film about PTSD.

Ashwin and Kavya have also written the script for Nayanthara’s upcoming movie connect. The movie directed by Ashwin also features Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher.

