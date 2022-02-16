State Rowdy to Nippu Ravva, Here Are Bappi Lahiri's Superhit Compositions for Telugu Films

Legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night. Known as the disco king of Bollywood, he was 69. The singer breathed his last at 11:45 pm in Criticare Hospital located in Mumbai’s Juhu area. His funeral will take place on Thursday. Apart from Bollywood, the versatile singer also sang many songs in Tollywood movies starring famous actors.

Here’s a look at Bappi Lahiri’s contribution to Telugu movies

State Rowdy: Bappi Lahri was the music composer for this action film starring Chiranjeevi. He composed five songs for the movie directed by B. Gopal. Singer SP Balasubramnyam lent his voice to all the songs in the film released in 1989.

Rowdy Alludu: Bappi Lahri had composed all the songs for this action comedy film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The film saw Chiranjeevi in a dual role, with Divya Bharti and Shobhana. Amalapuram Bulloda song was a massive hit in 1991 when the movie was released.

Rowdy Inspector: In this film directed by B. Gopal, Bappi Lahiri composed six tracks. The film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was a blockbuster at the Box office. The singer duo of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Chitra had sung all the songs for the movie released in 1992.

Nippu Ravva: Telugu action film, which was released in 1993, starred Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vijayashanti. The music of the film was composed by Bappi Lahiri and Raj–Koti. Nippu Ravva ran in the cinemas for over 100 days and credit for the same often goes to its songs.

Big Boss: Bappi Lahri made a comeback as a music composer in Telugu cinema after 2 years with this 1995 Telugu film directed by Vijaya Bapineedu. Actor Chiranjeevi played the male lead in the film. He composed six songs in the film. The Mava Mava song from the movie was a big hit.

Disco Raja: In this science fiction film, starring Ravi Teja in a dual role, Bappi Lahiri sang the song Rum Pum Bum. The music of the film directed by Vi Anand was composed by S. Thaman.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry had penned the lyrics for the song in the film Disco Raja that premiered in 2020.

