Stavan Shinde Excited About Playing Warrior Shiva Kashid in 'Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji'

Popular Marathi TV series “Tumcha Aamcha Same Asta" fame Stavan Shinde is all set to play the role of Shiva Kashid in Marathi drama historical show Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji.

The actor has recently shared his experience about getting the chance to feature in the show and playing such an iconic role on-screen adding that he feels very fortunate that this opportunity went to him.

Stavan, commenting on the opportunity in the historical drama, said that he was thankful to the channel Star Parvah for having extended this opportunity.

The actor said, “I am very grateful to the makers and channel for giving me this opportunity. People have seen me before in shows like Tumcha Aamcha Same Asta and Agnihotra 2. Now, I’m happy to be again associated with the channel with shows like Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji."

Further speaking about the role, the actor said, “We have all heard about the bravery of warrior Shiva Kashid and through the role in the show, the audience will get to experience his timeless journey and priceless sacrifice that he made."

Towards the end, the actor expressed his excitement to play the role and said, “I am really looking forward to playing Shiva Kashid’s role. When I was a child, I had learned horse riding, so now it will help me in portraying Shiva Kashid better. And, currently, I have started reading a few historical books on Shiva Kashid to know him better and get under the skin of the character."

Let us tell you that Shiva Kashid played an important role in helping Shivaji Maharaj in breaking the siege of Panhala and moving towards the Vishalgad fort.

Earlier, the role of Shiva Kashid in the show was played by Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba fame Vishhal Nikam but he reportedly quit the show to take part as a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3.

Talking about the show Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji, Bhushan Pradhan is essaying the lead role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Ajinkkya Deo is seen as Bajiprabhu Deshpande while Kashyap Parulekar is playing Netaji Palkar.

