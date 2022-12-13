Step Inside Parineeti Chopra’s Magnificent Mumbai Abode

Parineeti Chopra’s career trajectory involves some hit movies like Ishaqzaade, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu and her recent movie, Uunchai. Her movie choices have not only earned her fame, but also adulation and recognition. Apart from stellar acting chops, Parineeti also has a flair for aesthetics and decor. You don’t believe us? Well, we have proof. The actress, on multiple occasions, has offered us a glimpse of her cosy home.

Let’s take a virtual walk through her beautiful Mumbai abode:

Take a look at these pictures from Parineeti Chopra’s home. A muted paint on the wall with warm lights creates a cosy feeling and brightens up the space. Her decor has splashes of colour and potted plants as a touch of green to add a peaceful look. Even though she has opted for muted tones on the wall, she has also used multiple colours of browns as well for an earthy tone. It looks minimalist and stunning.

It is known that white makes a room look spacious and airy. However, too much white can become monotonous and boring. White makes for an excellent canvas to play around with different textures, colours and lighting. Parineeti Chopra to has used the same fundamentals. She opted for white curtains, carpet and couch. And to bring in a bit of drama, she chose colours like grey and black to elevate the overall vibe of the room. What makes this room stand out is the colour palette. All the colours are in harmony and complement each other creating an earthy yet neat look.

This photo offers us a sneak peek into two of the most used spaces. The first photo is from the walk-in cabinet of her collection of footwear, especially shoes. The walk-in space has a wooden floor and the wall-mounted shelves proudly display her sneaker collection. In the next photo, the actress shows the dressing area from the same space. She has a short mirror that has bulbs on it for efficient lighting and wooden drawers to keep away her beauty tools.

Her living room features a white sofa, wooden floor work and a work island that can also be used as a bar counter and has bar stools to unwind at home by the large windows.

Her spacious home features huge glass doors that allow ample sunlight to brighten up the room. The door leads to a breezy balcony with a spectacular view of the city.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and others.

