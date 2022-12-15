Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen Show's Dancing DJ, Dies at 40; Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham 'Heartbroken'

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance," has died at the age of 40. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.

She said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Her statement did not include details on the cause of his death.

Advertisement

tWitch started his tenure at The Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

The shocking news of tWitch’s demise has left everyone in shock. Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham and more expressed grief over the artist’s demise.

Ellen took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for tWitch. She wrote, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Former US President’s wife Michelle Obama took to Twitter and wrote, “I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch" Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time."

Advertisement

Ashley Graham took to her Instagram stories and paid tribute to tWitch.

Advertisement

Actress Kerry Washington penned a moving tribute for tWitch on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “The world lost a bright light today. tWitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. 🙏🏾You never know what people are struggling with or going through. Hug your loved ones. Call your friends. Reach out to people in need. And if you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. ❤️."

Advertisement

“I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge," Questlove posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

tWitch also appeared in films like Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL and was featured in Disney Plus’ The Hip Hop Nutcracker, released this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance and later judged season 17 of the dance competition show.

The Alabama native studied dance performance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University.

His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.

“My personal opinion: The greatest of all time had to be Gene Kelly, man. Gene Kelly, because he’s a guy’s guy. I love Fred Astaire, but Fred Astaire was so smooth, and it was great. He was so classy. But Gene Kelly - he could be like somebody’s dad, who just decided to get up off the couch and dance around and clean the kitchen up," Boss said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2014.

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

Boss’s passing was first reported by TMZ.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Read all the Latest Movies News here