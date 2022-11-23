Steven Spielberg To Be Honoured With Golden Bear Award at Berlin International Film Festival

Senior director, producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg will be honoured with the honorary Golden Bear Award. As part of the tribute, the Berlinale will screen The Fabelmans, Spielberg’s latest and most personal film from a list of credits that spans more than 100 features and series, and a career that has included three Oscars (from 19 nominations), numerous Golden Globes and Emmys, and a host of international honors (including a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the U.K. and Presidential Medal of Freedom in the U.S.).

Festival organisers said on Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event’s top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series. The multiple Oscar winner’s work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety," the festival said.

Advertisement

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said, “With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams."

“Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled. If Berlinale 2023 represents a new beginning we couldn’t find a better start than the one offered by Spielberg’s great work."

The 2023 Berlinale is set to run Februrary 16-26. The homage films and the date of the award ceremony will be published at a later date.

Read all the Latest Movies News here