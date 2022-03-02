Still From Vijay’s Beast Leaked Online; Makers Request Not to Circulate

Not long ago, Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Kalaavathi song was leaked on the Internet, two days before its official launch date. Now, something similar has happened with Vijay’s Beast and caused a stir on the internet.

A few uninvited disclosures about Beast occurred on the internet not too long ago. And now, a few stills from Beast’s initial draft have been leaked. These photos are believed to be from the dubbed version copy. It should be underlined that the film as a whole has not been leaked.

The film’s makers have issued a notice to social media users not to share the leaked images of Beast on the internet. However, these photographs are now going viral. As strange as it may sound, numerous top-tier South Indian films have had to face such leaks in the past few years.

In the leaked picture, Vijay, clad in a blue tee and pants, is seen on the phone with someone, while wandering in the countryside. It’s most likely a shot from the Georgia shoot.

A few horses and cows may also be spotted in the backdrop. Fans have already speculated that this image is from a sequence in Vijay’s film.

The forthcoming film Beast, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starring actor Vijay, is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. The makers officially unveiled the track Arabic Kuthu recently, composed by Anirudh. The song became an immediate chartbuster. On Sunday, the song became the fastest to surpass 100 million views on YouTube.

