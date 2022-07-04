‘Stop Broadcasting False Information’: Actress Meena to Media on Her Husband’s Death

Telugu actress Meena has requested everyone not to broadcast any false information about the untimely death of her husband Vidyasagar. She also asked the media to respect her privacy and sympathise with her situation.

Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away on June 28 due to respiratory ailments. While the actress has been going through severe grief, she has also been diagnosed with Covid:19.

In the post, Meena thanked the doctors who treated her husband, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, and the Health Minister. Fans quickly took to the comments to share their condolences with the actress. One user said, ‘Hope you will be good and fine with your Hubby loving memories & Live Long 100 years with your Husband blessings too madam,’ with another saying, ‘Stay strong my condolences to u and your daughter.’

Previously actress-politician Khushbu also cleared the fake news surrounding the death of Vidyasagar, who was diagnosed with Covid 3 months ago, causing much damage to his lungs. Khushbu asked the media to not spread any fake news about his death and create any unnecessary fear among the public.

She stated that Vidyasagar had been suffering from lung problems for quite some time.

A few weeks ago, doctors suggested Vidyasagar seek a lung transplant. It was only possible for brain-dead individuals, according to reports, and locating a donor was difficult owing to the long waiting list. Doctors then tried unsuccessfully to address his condition using medications.

Several South Indian film industry stars acknowledged their grief, including Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Sarath Kumar, and others. On Twitter, famous actor Sarath Kumar expressed his condolences to the family.

