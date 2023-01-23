'Stop Fan War': Gatta Kushti Fame Vishnu Vishal's Only Request To Netizens

The two legendary actors in Tamil films, Vijay and Ajith, have been competing against one another for more than 20 years. Fans view both as competitors, and there is perpetual social media hostility between the two fan bases. Even before their movies Varisu and Thunivu were set to hit theatres, Vijay and Ajith fans were competing against one another at the box office. Here is a closer look at the social conflict between Vijay and Ajith’s supporters.

The meme translates as a wrestling match between the two producers of Varisu and Thunivu.

Here’s another video where theatre owners are involved to decide to which movie they should screen first. These memes and trolls have made the situation worse for the actors and an intense environment was created outside the theatre. Meanwhile, both Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay had to step in to calm the situation. Another actor, who followed the line, was Gatta Kushti Fame Vishnu Vishal. The actor via a microblogging site tweeted, “Stop this man…. Just enjoy the movies for the movies and your heroes on screen…"

In a media conversation, the actor said, “It is very easy to review any film, but no one can hide the real result. If the crowd likes the movies, the audience will come again and again. It’s the result of hard work, keep commenting, it’s your service, your job." Whatever the scenario before the release on the silver screen, Varisu minted Rs 8 cr on the 12th day and will soon reach Rs 150 crore overall within 15 days of its release.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is losing steam and on its 12th day collected Rs 4 crore. It is expected that the project can make Rs 100 crore soon but still it is way behind Varisu’s collections.

