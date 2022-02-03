Stop Projecting Jacqueline Fernandez in Bad Light, Gifted Her Things Out Of Love: Conman Sukesh

A couple of weeks ago, a new cosy photograph of actress Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral on social media. The photo which saw Sukesh kissing Jacqueline on her nose was widely shared by Netizens. After which, the 36-year-old actress had issued a statement asking people not to intrude her privacy and personal space. Now, Sukesh has allegedly issued a letter to the media through his lawyer. In the letter, he has expressed displeasure over private photos of him and Jacqueline being circulated.

Ever since the Roy actress’ name has come up in the 200 crores extortion case, several pictures of the cosy moments between Jacqueline and Sukesh have been going viral on social media. This has not gone down well with both the actress and the conman. Sukesh Chandrashekhar has expressed his displeasure over Jacqueline and his photographs being circulated, in an alleged letter that has been written to his own lawyer and the media by him. In the letter, he claimed that the circulation of these private and personal photographs is a breach of privacy. Sukesh also said in the letter that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline and gifts to her were out of love. He emphasised that “the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it’s projected, commented and trolled in a bad light."

“It’s really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news the whole of last week. It’s a complete violation of one’s privacy and personal space. As I have mentioned before I and Jacqueline were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it’s projected, commented, and trolled in a bad light," wrote conman Sukesh in his alleged letter to the media.

“The relationship has lots of love and respect for each other without any expectations. Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a bad way, as it’s not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case," he added.

“I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It’s personal I don’t understand why it’s being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was “proceedings of so called crime". It’s all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon."

As he concluded the letter Sukesh requested everyone to stop looking at the relationship in the wrong way.

“I kindly request everyone to stop looking at this a wrong way and insist please show her lots of love and support as she is not wrong in any way except loving without any expectations," Sukesh said in the alleged letter to media and his lawyer.

According to a report published in India Today, Jacqueline and Sukesh had spent a couple of days in a hotel in Chennai when the conman was released from a Delhi jail. The actress, however, has denied being in a relationship, with Sukesh and claimed to have been a victim. In the letter, Sukesh has once again alleged that he was in a relationship with her by requesting everyone to shower Jacqueline with love and support “as she is not wrong in any way except loving without any expectations."

From January-June 2021 Jacqueline has received gifts worth more than Rs 10 crore, reported the publication quoting its sources. The actress has been questioned on at least three occasions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been banned from travelling abroad.

