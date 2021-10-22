Sudhaa Chandran Appeals to PM Modi Over Being Stopped at Airport for Prosthetic Limb, CISF Apologises

Popular film and television actress Sudhaa Chandran, who is also an accomplished Bharatnatyam dancer, on Thursday posted a video on Instagram complaining about continued hassles at airports during security checks because of her prosthetic leg. Sudhaa urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a special card to senior citizens like her to avoid being grilled by the airport authorities during each visit. The veteran actress-dancer later received an apology from the Central Industrial Security Force on Twitter.

The 56-year-old actress also tagged PM Modi in her video post and requested him to resolve the issue. Sudhaa had lost her leg in a road accident at a young age but continued to thrive on an artificial limb.

Advertisement

In her video message, Sudhaa said she has made India proud with her Bharatnatyam dance despite having an artificial limb. The actress, however, added that she is stopped at the airports every time and asked to remove her prosthetic foot due to security reasons.

“Totally hurt ….each time going through this grill is very very hurting….hope my message reaches the state and central govt authorities….and expecting a prompt action," wrote the actress in the caption sharing a video message.

“When I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about?" Sudhaa asked.

Replying to a news report carrying Sudhaa Chandran’s story, the CISF wrote, “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances. We’ll examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove prosthetics and assure that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers."

TV actor Karanvir Bohra reposted the video on his Instagram account and demanded a facility to ensure hassle-free security checks for people with such conditions. Commenting on Karenvir’s reposted video, Sudhaa said she is “overwhelmed" by the support and thanked everyone for amplifying her message. “Cause it’s not an individual fight, this is a fight for a community at large," she said.

Advertisement

Sudhaa is a National Award recipient for her role in 1985 Telugu film Mayuri. She has worked in numerous TV shows including Kaahin Kissii Roz and Naagin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.