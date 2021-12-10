Story of Director Bobby's Chiranjeevi-Starrer Leaked? Here's What Happened

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy working on multiple films these days, reports say that the actor is giving his best to all of them. But recent reports say that the story of a Chiranjeevi-starrer helmed by director Bobby has been “leaked".

The megastar recently completed the shooting for Koratala Shiva’s Acharya, which also stars Kajal, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Apart from this, Chiranjeevi is working on Godfather and Bholaa Shankar as well.

Posters and pictures of some of Chiru’s projects have also come out. The makers of all the films keep updating the fans to generate excitement about their respective projects. However, the first look of Chiranjeevi’s film being directed by Bobby was leaked recently, and it appeared to have given fans a hint of what the story would look like.

The first look poster of the film has already been released and the fans loved the megastar’s portrayal in it. The film is being called ‘Mega 154’ and is being made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The poster of the film gave a hint about how the film would look like.

However, the title of the film is not confirmed yet. As per reports, the film will be set in the background of Sri Lanka and Chiru might play the role of a police officer.

Looks like the director is making a commercial film with an emotional story. It is just the way Chiru fans love it. In Mega 154, Sonakshi Sinha will reportedly be the female lead.

