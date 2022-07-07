Stranger Things 4 Breaks Nielsen Streaming Record, Gains 7 Billion Minutes of Viewing Time in US

Netflix’s most favourite creation ‘Stranger Things’ have yet again broken another record with its fourth and final season by garnering 7 billion minutes in the whole of the United States for the week of May 30-June 5. According to the ratings published by Nielsen, the teen sci-fiction show has not only amassed the highest weekly total for any streaming title since the onset of weekly ratings almost two years ago but has also managed to bag the biggest two-week tally for any streaming show.

Directed by Duffer Brothers, this fan favourite series had 5.14 billion minutes of viewership under its belt for a two-week total of 12.34 billion minutes since the premiere of the fourth season in the week of May 23-29. As per the Neilsen ratings, no streaming show has ever matched this kind of accomplishment in a single week, let alone gaining a viewership of 7 Billion minutes. Prior to this, Tiger King and Ozark were the only shows that were able to achieve 5 billion minutes of viewership. Both shows were released during the early onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nielsen takes into consideration all seasons of a show while calculating its streaming rankings. However, the kind of rave that the fourth season of Stranger Things has accumulated, the majority of 7.2 Billion minutes can be credited to the last season itself. The ratings service further emphasised that more than 75 percent of the show’s 5.14 billion minutes were achieved in the week of May 23-29, when the new season was released globally.

Previously, Stranger Things became the most watched English Language series on Netflix. The streaming giant disclosed that its subscribers have watched more than 930 million hours worldwide over season four’s first 28 days.

Neilsen streaming ratings only take into consideration the viewership accumulated through television sets. It doesn’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S audience and currently includes platforms like AppleTV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

