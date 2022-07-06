Stranger Things 4 Crosses One Billion Viewing Hours, Joins Exclusive Netflix Club

The last two episodes of the season four of Stranger Things just released on July 1 and the show has already crossed the billion-hour viewing mark, according to Netflix’s internal measurement. This makes Stranger Things the first English language series, and the second in any language, to join an exclusive club at Netflix.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Stranger Things 4 has 1.15 billion hours of viewing time over its first 28 days of release including both parts of the season. The first seven episodes have 930.32 million hours over the first 28 days and episodes 8 and 9 have just under 221 million hours of the 301.28 million hours worldwide between June 27 and July 3.

With another three weeks left to earn more views for the two final episodes, Stranger Things is quite likely to surpass the hit Korean series Squid Game. Over the past three days, the final two episodes of the series has garnered almost 73 per cent of the season 4 viewing in the last week. And despite the new release, the first three seasons of the series also persisted in Netflix’s English language top 10 since the past month and a half.

As per THR, as of now, only Squid Game has a bigger viewing time at 1.65 billion hours among all Netflix originals in the first 28 days.

Stranger Things 4 broke several viewing records including the biggest debut weekend for a Netflix series and Nielsen’s highest weekly viewing tally in the United States since the company began its weekly streaming rankings, THR reported.

