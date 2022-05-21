Stranger Things 4: Noah Schnapp Reveals Why Millie Bobby Brown Cried At Her 18th Birthday Bash | Exclusive

Earlier this year, Noah Schnapp shared a number of pictures from Millie Bobby Brown’s 18th birthday celebrations. The Stranger Things star was seen donning different birthday outfits, hinting that she was having more than one party. Noah, who has reunited with Millie for Stranger Things 4, was also present at a couple of the parties. He treated fans with pictures from her parties on Instagram. But there was one that caught our attention.

In one of the pictures, Millie was seen standing beside her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi and appeared to be almost on the verge of breaking down. On the other side of the frame, Noah stood with a mic in his hand. News18.com asked Noah in a recent roundtable chat about the picture and the actor spilled the beans.

He said that Millie was emotional on her 18th birthday for her friends and family members were giving her speeches. “Oh my god!" he began, “We were just giving speeches to her for her 18th birthday. I think she’s just very emotional. Her dad gave her a sweet speech, I gave one, (mine) was more light-hearted but she loved it. I think she was just super emotional about it," he added.

Noah had shared the pictures soon after the birthday celebrations ended. He captioned them, “Photo dump or it didn’t happen #mbb18."

Millie and Noah have been working on the Netflix show since the first season. While Millie plays the powerful Eleven/Jane in the series, Noah plays the role of Will Byers. The character’s disappearance formed the crux of the first season and since his return from the upside-down, Will has been an important character in the series.

Stranger Things season 4 is pushing the envelope and taking the story beyond Hawkins. The new season will continue to revolve around Eleven and her ways of grappling with life since Hopper’s disappearance and her life in a new city — California. However, the new season promises darker and scarier episodes.

