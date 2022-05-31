Stranger Things 4: This Indian Freedom Fighter Gets a Mention In Netflix Series

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Netflix finally dropped Stranger Things 4 part 1 over the weekend. The seven-episode part delved into three main subplots — Jim Hopper’s rescue operation, the new demon growing in the Upside Down and Eleven’s mission to regain her superpowers. While there were a number of highlights throughout the season, there was one mention of an Indian freedom fighter that caught our attention.

Stranger Things 4 episode 3 features a scene between Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and a Russian prison officer named Enzo. The officer, shown as a traitor, is sharing an update about Hopper’s rescue mission. He reveals that he has entrusted a man identified as Yuri Ismaylov who will extort money from Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and help Hopper escape from the prison.

The officer reveals that the pilot who is part of the plan is a smuggler, adding that he supplies banned American goods to guards at the jail. “Great, so he’s a criminal," a disappointed Jim says. “Of course. Who else do you want to do this job? Gandhi?" replies the Russian man, seemingly referring to Mahatma Gandhi.

We hope India gets a few more mentions in the second part of season 4!

While we wait to see if it happened or not, the cast of Stranger Things 4 had answered a few questions by the Indian media during a recent press conference. One of the questions was by News18.com as well. At the press conference, we asked Priah Ferguson if she would be interested in a spin-off based on Erica. The actress seemed on board.

“That would be really cool to star in a spin-off if that was an idea that Netflix or the writers of Stranger Things had," she said.

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things season 4 is divided into two places — while one half is set in Hawkins, the second is set in California. The new season added more spooks for the fans to enjoy.

