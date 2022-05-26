Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere: Release Date, Where to Watch, Review, Trailer and Other Details

The upcoming fourth season of the American sci-fi-horror Stranger Things is scheduled to release worldwide exclusively on Netflix in two volumes. If you have been patiently waiting for the classic fantasy thriller to come up with its new season, this weekend marks the end of it.

Here is how and where you can watch the show:

The upcoming season of the Stranger Things series, created by Matt and Ross Duffer will come out with the first set on May 27, 2022, and the second volume of the fourth season will come out five weeks later on July 1, 2022. Stranger Things Season 4 has nine episodes. Volume 1 will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 27 with the first seven episodes. This will be followed by Volume 2's final two episodes on July 1, 2022.

The upcoming season picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt. Now with Eleven and the Byers in California in an attempt to stay safe, the rest of the gang tries to navigate the usual high school life. All the while Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, and her gang, are still living in the heart of Indiana’s paranormal storm. As everyone tries to move forward, we get to see that an even more terrifying supernatural nemesis arises to present an unthinkable mystery.

The fourth season stars nearly all the actors from Season 3, including Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder.

Season four will be followed by a fifth and the final season of Stranger Things, a series that first premiered on Netflix back in 2016.

