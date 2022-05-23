Stranger Things Star Priah Ferguson: 'We're Like a Big Family, We Grow Together and Learn from Each Other'

Stranger Things is all set to be back on Netflix with its fourth and penultimate season and so are the kids of Hawkins, Indiana. Except, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) are not kids anymore, and besides tackling whatever horrendous creature is waiting for them in the Upside-Down, they also have to face regular high-school issues. The series saw these actors grow up together and their friendship and bond on-screen was an instant hit. Talking of their real-life closeness with each other, actress Priah Ferguson, who was initially not a part of the main group and will be seen in a crucial role in the upcoming season, says that they are like a really big family.

On their off-screen bond, the actress who plays Lucas’ sister, says, “We’re all like a really big family. You know, we were just saying this, we all laugh together, but we all also grow together as well. And we learn from each other. Especially with me, Stranger Things being my first big role and hopping into it and they’re used to the industry. They’ve taught me a lot. And I’ve learned a lot along the journey. So it’s gonna forever be like a non-ending journey for me."

However, the fourth season that picks up after the events of The Battle of Starcourt of season 3, shows this group of friends separate for the first time. Dustin, Lucas and Mike are in high school now with Lucas trying to find his place in the world. Eleven and Will, along with Jonathan and Joyce, have shifted to a different place and the teens, especially El, are having a hard time adjusting to the new world.

Talking about the main group splitting up and his character particularly, Caleb says his character is going through a mid-life crisis.

“I felt that Lucas was going through a midlife crisis, in a way. He was stepping out to figure out and see what he likes doing. He was just trying to figure out himself and see where he fits in. If he actually fit in with the nerds or with the jocks. So I don’t think it’s a bad thing, it’s just something that a lot of teenagers go through and a lot of things that teenagers don’t speak about. I feel a lot of kids can relate to this when they see this. People do make mistakes, people don’t exactly know who they are. At such a young age, I’m still finding out who I am and I want to become who I want to become."

The cast members, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo also spoke about what makes a show like Stranger Things so popular and universally appreciated. Gaten opined, “A lot of people talk about the nostalgia effect and how that usually draws people in, especially those who grew up throughout the 1980s or who were teenagers in the 80s. And so a lot of people gravitate towards that but I think young people watch it because it’s pretty cool to see a young cast lead a show like this. And there are a lot of reasons why people show up but I think people stay because they genuinely start to feel for the show and the characters involved. It’s really wonderful to see how diverse our fanbase is and how many demographic like it and it’s cool because it’s not common for shows."

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman among many others.

The first volume of season 4 will release on Netflix on May 27, followed by the 2nd volume which will release on July 1.

