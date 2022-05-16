Stranger Things: Varun Dhawan's House Turns Into 'Upside Down' as He Acquires 'Strange' Powers in This ROFL Video

As we wait eagerly for the fourth season of Stranger Things to drop, strange things have already started happening to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. In a recent interview, the actor gave his home tour and also talked about his love for the fantasy sci-fi show. However, things took a strange turn as Varun had darker secrets to reveal. In a new video released by Netflix, the Judwa 2 and Student of the Year star is seen giving an elusive tour of his house. As he shows us around, one can glimpse into the actor’s geeky side with a range of cool artefacts and wall art. He also candidly shares his love for the series and its iconic characters.

All seems fine till we go deeper into the tour and find that ‘Stranger Things’ are at play. Continuing on the tour, the atmosphere gets eerie by the minute as all our favourite elements from the series start to take over, including Varun showcasing his telekinetic abilities, and glimpses of the rift leading to the Upside Down and Varun’s very own pet ‘Demodog’.

Watch the hilarious yet scary video here:

Meanwhile, Stranger Things season 4 will pick up in the aftermath of the Battle of Starcourt, which concluded season 3. It’s been six months since the Battle, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman among many others.

The first volume of season 4 will release on Netflix on May 27, followed by the 2nd volume which will release on July 1.

