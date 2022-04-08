Streaming Now: Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi is a Spoof with a Message, Kunal Kemmu Back is with Abhay 3

Another weekend is here and so are a bunch of new films and series on OTT. Abhishek’s Bachchan starrer Dasvi is making a lot of news for its spoofy take on the lack of regards for education among powerful people in the country. The actor is making rare but effective appearances on screen these days. He has Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur for support in Dasvi.

Kunal Kemmu’s crime thriller series Abhay is now into its third season, and makers promise that this one is even more edgy. Author Amish Tripathi is taking you on a deep dive into the legends of Lord Ram in a new discovery+ documentary, visiting the places of historical significance mentioned in the Ramayana.

Here’s our pick of what to watch on streaming platforms this week.

Dasvi (Netflix and Jio Cinema)

Dasvi is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language social comedy film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios and Bake My Cake Films. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, who essays a haughty Chief Minister, Ganga Ram Chaudhary, in an imaginary State, Harit Pradesh. He has studied only till eighth-grade, and thinks that education is a sheer waste of time. One he is sent to jail, he realises the importance of it and decides to complete his 10th. The film also stars Yami Gautam as an IPS officer, and Nimrat Kaur plays Bachchan’s housewife turned chief minister.

Abhay 3 (ZEE5)

The season 3 of Kunal Kemmu’s crime thriller series Abhay promises to be darker and edgier. In Kunal’s words, the crime thriller is “bigger, bolder and even more ruthless". He has said that the Ken Ghosh directorial is “going to make you question everything". Kunal’s Abhay Pratap Singh is set to solve cases that will keep you on the edge of your seats. From men who are murdering innocent people to criminals suffering from mental illness, this season of the series has it all. Actors Tanuj Virwani and Rahul Dev play murderers, but it is Vijay Raaz who steals the show as “the dark force". Check it out if you are a crime thriller fan.

Legends of The Ramayana with Amish (discovery+)

Lifted out of the pages of history, this 3-episode series titled ‘Legends of The Ramayana with Amish’ revisits the thrilling ‘ayana’ (journey) of Lord Ram unearthing lesser known stories and myths around its classical characters and discovering key locations that remain buried in the epic. The series is headlined by the celebrated author Amish Tripathi who transitions into digital for the first time as an anchor and embarks on an epic adventure to relook at The Ramayana and how it continues to inspire and impact lives and lifestyles even today.

All The Old Knives (Amazon Prime Video)

When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal. Directed by acclaimed Danish director Janus Metz and written by Olen Steinhauer, the film also stars Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

