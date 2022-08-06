Streaming Now: Alia Bhatt's Darlings is Super Entertaining, Crash Course Portrays Struggles of Student Life

A varied platter of content ranging from drama to black comedy is on offer on OTT this week. The much-anticipated Darlings, Alia Bhatt’s debut production, has dropped on Netflix. The film has an important message on domestic violence, but presented in the form of a black comedy. Watch it for the performances of Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Amazon Prime Video’ new series Crash Course revolves around eight students preparing for their competitive exams whose lives are affected due to the enmity between two coaching institutes.

Here’s more details on the new titles streaming this week.

Darlings (Netflix)

Darlings is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma and marks the feature film debut for director Jasmeet K Reen. With an exceptionally versatile cast including Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles, Darlings is a dark comedy entertainer brimming with secrets, mystery and drama. The film delves into the lives of a resilient mother-daughter, fighting for love and finding their footing in Mumbai whilst also battling their demons. The film focuses on the important issue of domestic violence, and is funny and emotional in equal parts.

Crash Course (Amazon Prime Video)

Crash Course depicts different facets of friendship, love, heartbreaks, competitiveness and peer pressure as the students strive to achieve their goals. The 10-episode drama series is created by Manish Hariprasad, while it is directed by Vijay Maurya. Crash Course brings together young actors Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, Riddhi Kumar along with seasoned actors Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, and Bidita Bag.

Thirteen Lives (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on a true story, Thirteen Lives is a drama survival film featuring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Tom Bateman in pivotal roles. The film recounts the incredible rescue mission undertaken in 2018 in Thailand when a young soccer team along with their coach were trapped in the Tham Luang cave for 18 days due to unexpected heavy rainfall. Directed by Ron Howard, the English biographical drama is streaming on Prime Video.

Kaduva (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in the late 1990s, Kaduva is a Malayalam action-thriller directed by Shaji Kailas. The story chronicles a young rubber planter Kaduva’s (Prithviraj Sukumaran) life in Kottayam who faces murder threats from goons under the orders of I.G. Joseph Chandy (Vivek Oberoi). Gathering courage, Kaduva decides to defeat them and goes against the police official. It also features Samyuktha Menon and Vriddhi Vishal in pivotal roles.

Vendetta (Lionsgate Play)

Starring celebrated names like Bruce Willis, Mike Tyson, the story revolves around William Duncan who takes the law into his own hands, setting out on a quest for retribution when his daughter is brutally murdered and legal justice looks unlikely.

