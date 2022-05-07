Streaming Now: Anil Kapoor's Thar, Kdrama Sound of Magic and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund Now on OTT

Another week, another bunch of exciting new releases on our favourite streaming platforms. Netflix has dropped Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor starrer Thar and the newest Kdrama on the block, Sound of Magic. Amitabh Bachchan’s latest film Jhund, after a theatrical release, is out now on ZEE5. Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa star in a light-hearted family drama, about the humorous situations a family encounters while building their dream home. Here’s a lowdown on what’s new on OTT this week to help you take your pick.

Thar (Netflix)

Siddharth, an antique dealer scouts old, abandoned forts in a remote Rajasthan village. The region has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth and soon realises that the ruggedly handsome antique dealer is not who he seems and that his intentions may be far more devious. Thar, starring Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, is an action thriller inspired by Western noir genres. It is written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sound of Magic (Netflix)

The series based on Naver webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-kwon. Directed by Kim Seong-yoon and written by Kim Min-jeong, it stars Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp. The fantasy musical drama that tells the story of a mysterious magician Lee Eul, living in an abandoned theme park, suddenly appearing in front of a girl who lost her dream, Yoon Ah-yi and a boy who is forced to dream, Na Il-deung. The series was released on May 6, 2022 exclusively on Netflix.

Jhund (ZEE5)

Jhund brings to the fore the life of a slum dweller and his struggle to achieve his dream. The protagonist uses his life experience to make a way for himself and his community to break the social barriers, inspiring millions of youths to be passionate about their dreams and making it a reality with dedication and determination. Portraying their roles flawlessly, over a dozen kids and young adults, like Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru to name few make the film larger than life. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has nailed the role as Vijay Barse narrating his journey with utmost honesty and superlative acting. The film is a perfect watch for family.

Home Shanti (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Joshis’ encounter a dilemma when their matriarch, Sarla Joshi decides to take voluntary retirement from her government school job instead of accepting a transfer halfway across the country. The family, based in Dehradun, now face the predicament of finding a house following the short notice to vacate their comfortable government allocated quarters where they have been residing for the past 20 years. With limited time to vacate their present, the family of four set out on the arduous quest of building a new home on a small piece of ancestral land. Home Shanti is a light-hearted family drama, about the humorous situations a family encounters while building their dream home. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi, and Poojan Chhabra.

The 355 (Lionsgate Play)

Starring Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain, The 355 is an action, mystery-thriller spy film directed by Simon Kinberg. A group of women-led spies must work together to stop a terrorist organisation from starting World War III. The film also stars Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing Lin, and Diane Kruger in lead roles.

