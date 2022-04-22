Streaming Now: Arjun Rampal in Crime Thriller London Files, Shriya Pilgaonkar's Courtroom Drama Guilty Minds

Arjun Rampal stars as a homicide detective in London Files, investigating the mysterious disappearance of the daughter of a media mogul. The series on Voot Select is packed with edge-of-the-seat drama and suspense. Another drama to watch out for this weekend is Guilty Minds on Amazon Prime Video, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Here’s our list of OTT recommendations for the week.

London Files (Voot Select)

London Files is a suspense thriller series that chronicles the unrest after a draconian ‘Anti-Immigration Law’ has been passed that causes mayhem in the United Kingdom as it endangers the livelihood of all the immigrants living there. Amidst this, is the homicide detective, Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal, who is battling personal upheaval and depression, desperate to find escape in his work. When Om is forced to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the daughter of media mogul Amar Roy, played by Purab Kohli, his stagnant life takes an unexpected turn. What follows is a series of dark secrets being exposed and his past being unravelled. Packed with edge-of-the-seat drama and suspense, The London Files also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis amongst others in key roles. The six-episode series is all set to premiere on 21st April only on Voot Select.

Guilty Minds (Amazon Prime Video)

This legal drama has Shriya Pilgaonkar (Mirzapur) and Varun Mitra (Jalebi, Tejas) in the lead. Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, the drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey. The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. This courtroom drama, where intriguing cases are fought by lawyers whose ideologies clash, is produced by Karan Grover and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui.

Oh My Dog (Amazon Prime Video)

Produced under the banner of 2D Entertainment and written-directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the family entertainer brings together three generations of the popular real-life family (grandfather-father-son trio): Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay, who makes his debut as an actor. The film captures the pure bond between a blind Siberian Husky and a school-going kid. It also talks about how disabilities should not be looked down upon and that everyone has the right to survive in this world. The film released in Tamil and Telugu on April 21.

Toolsidas Junior (Netflix)

The sports drama, which marks the last appearance of the late actor Rajiv Kapoor, is inspired by true events. ‘Toolsidas Junior’ stars late actor Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev in lead roles. Set in Calcutta in 1994, the sports drama journeys through life of a snooker champion played by Kapoor, who loses his heart after losing an important match. His son, played by Buddhadev, takes it upon himself to bring his father’s name back to the winner’s list.

Taxi Driver (Netflix)

The Korean series, directed by Park Joon Woo, encapsulates the story of a mysterious taxi service — Rainbow Taxi Service - that takes revenge on behalf of those victims who are unable to get justice from the law. Kim Do-Ki is a mysterious driver, whose mother was murdered and Kang Ha-na is an attorney. Go-eun is an IT specialist whereas others consider her to be a hacker. Kim Do-Ki and Go-eun work together at the Rainbow Taxi Company. The series stars Lee Je-hoon, Esom, Pye Ye-Jin, Kim Eui-sung, Cha Ji-yeon, Lee Yoo-jun an d Jang Hyuk-jin in siginificant roles. It is available from April 22.

