Streaming Now: Bheemla Nayak Drops on OTT, Bridgerton Season 2 is Finally Here!

South films have become a huge part of pan-India cinema viewing. Two of the biggest stars from Telugu cinema - Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati - are coming to OTT today with their much-awaited film, Bheemla Nayak. Another much-anticipated title, the second season of Bridgerton is also dropping on Netflix. Here’s a lowdown of the titles to look forward to on OTT this week.

Bheemla Nayak (Disney+ Hotstar and aha)

Director Saagar K Chandra’s action drama Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, will make its streaming premiere on March 25. The film is the first box office hit of the Telugu Film Industry in 2022, earning the love of audiences and critics alike. Bheemla Nayak, a film based on the fight between ego and self esteem, revolves around the titular character, played by Pavan Kalyan, a sub inspector, and Danial Shekar, played by Rana Daggubati, an ex hawaldar in the Indian Army. The female leads in this movie are played by Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the music of the film is composed by S. Thaman, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned the screenplay and dialogues.

Bridgerton Season 2 (Netflix)

The acclaimed period drama on Netflix that debuted back on December 25, 2020, is returning with a second season filled with romance, grace and a bunch of new characters that promise to be as entertaining and charming as the first season. Created by Chris Van Dusen, this show is producer Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix script, who is well known for the popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. This season will introduce the Sharma sisters to the franchise that includes Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma. There is a nice little surprise for fans of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The second season will consist of 8 episodes, each with a runtime of 50-70 minutes.

Dune (Amazon Prime Video)

The epic science fiction film is directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth. It is the first of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, primarily covering the first half of the book. Set in the far future, the film follows Paul Atreides as his family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. The ensemble cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

The Desperate Hour (Lionsgate Play)

Starring Naomi Watts, this thriller film directed by Phillip Noyce is a must-watch. Revolving around Naomi Watts’ character of a mother striving to save her son in a shocking and unfortunate series of events. The thriller combines elements of suspense and drama riding high on the emotional quotient of the love shared by a mother and son. The film has been shot at the picturesque locations of Ontario, Canada. The Desperate Hour will be exclusively available on Lionsgate Play from March 25th onwards.

Starstruck season 1 and 2 (Lionsgate Play)

Starstruck is a comedy series created by Rose Matafeo, co-written with Alice Snedden, directed by Karen Maine, and starring Matafeo and Nikesh Patel with Minnie Driver in a special guest appearance. Bringing to screen the ordinary ordeals of a millennial set in East London, the show revolves around Jessi who juggles two dead-end jobs, until she meets with an unexpected hook-up that invites a series of laughter and fun for the audience. The series will be available on Lionsgate Play.

