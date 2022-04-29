Streaming Now: Gangubai Kathiawadi Releases on OTT, Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2 Out Now

Alia Bhatt’s stellar performance in Snajay Leela Bhansali-directed Ganbgubai Kathiawadi has won everyone’s hearts. If you have missed the film in theatres, or want a re-watch, the movie is now available on Netflix. Part 2 of fourth season on Ozark is out now on Netflix. ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ season 2, starring Anya Singh and Nakuul Mehta has also dropped on ZEE5. Another interesting title that you should check out is the Lady Gaga-starrer House of Gucci.

Here’s more on each of these titles.

Ganbgubai Kathiawadi (Netflix)

Gangubai Kathiawadi hit theatres on February 25 has been applauded for its story and Alia Bhatt’s brilliant portrayal of the lady don. Alia’s dialogue delivery, killer instinct and courage has been appreciated by critics and the audience alike. Apart from Alia, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Bhargava and others are seen in this film. Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn, are also there in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Bhansali Productions and was released in Hindi and Telugu. The film is based on a chapter from the novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix)

The long-running and successful gangster show comes to a conclusion. Jason Bateman won an Emmy for directing and Julia Garner won two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress for the show. The storyline focuses on the Byrde family, who struggle to strike a balance between the Mexican Drug Cartel and the FBI in the show’s final season. While Marty has been focusing on domestic issues, Wendy’s political ambitions have her travelling far and wide.

‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ season 2 (ZEE5)

In season 2, best friends turned lovers Tani (Anya Singh) and Sumer (Nakuul Mehta) have broken up and gone separate ways in their lives. They reunite in London after being apart for a long period. The former closest friends and lovers are now coworkers at the same company, and they are filled with bitter memories and anger. They begin to date other people soon after, yet the flame between them continues to burn brightly. The couple must decide where their emotions truly lie. Besides Nakuul and Anya, the series also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Sarah Jane Dias and Karan Wahi.

House of Gucci (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by four-time Academy Award® nominee Ridley Scott, the captivating star-studded film about the iconic Italian fashion house showcases incredibly powerful and emotional performances from Academy Award® winner Lady Gaga as Patricia Reggiani and Academy Award® nominee Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci. The film also features an extraordinary ensemble cast including Academy Award® winner Jared Leto, Academy Award® winner Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Academy Award® nominee Salma Hayek, and Academy Award®winner Al Pacino.

Based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,’ the story traverses an outsider (Patrizia) from humble beginnings, who marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition that begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder. It shows what a name truly means, what it’s worth and how far can one go to eventually have the power of control. House of Gucci dropped on Amazon Prime Video in India on April 26.

Mishan Impossible (Netflix)

Mishan Impossible, a Telugu thriller drama starring Tapsee Pannu, hit the theatres on April 1. The film has now had its OTT premiere on Netflix, exactly four weeks after its theatrical release. Netflix acquired the post-theatrical rights to Mishan Impossible. The movie is streaming on the platform from April 29.

