Streaming Now: Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry and Masaba Masaba S2 Adding Dollops of Fun This Week

The two top releases this week - Good Luck Jerry and Masaba Masaba season 2, are guaranteed to add a lot of fun to your weekend. Janhvi Kapoor headlines Good Luck Jerry as a girl trying to navigate her way in a tough world. The Aanand La Rai produced film is a mix of comedy and drama. Masaba Masaba season 2 brings back mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta in a the semi-biographical series. They are seen trying to make new changes in their life and careers, which, of course, leads to a lot of drama and chaos.

Both these will make for a light-hearted watch this weekend, so don’t miss them. Here are details on more OTT releases you can check out this week.

Good Luck Jerry (Disney+ Hotstar)

Produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film is directed by Siddharth Sen who makes his debut with the crime comedy releasing on July 29, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. Presenting a whirlwind journey stringing a tumultuous family, a drug mafia, multiple lovers and the police, GoodLuck Jerry is a con-medy of the survival of the wittiest when pushed to the wall. Here, chaos gets unspooled at every turn. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the docile yet gritty character along with a terrific ensemble, including Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 (Netflix)

The iconic mother-daughter duo - Neena and Masaba Gupta are back and decide that it’s time to turn their careers around. While Neena gears up to revive a popular show from her past, Masaba decides to leave the past behind and focus on the future- of her brand and herself. ‘House of Masaba’ is ready for a total rebrand, Masaba realizes and so is she. While she prepares for fashion world domination - life, as always, has other plans. Two incredibly good-looking men, one new pregnant publicist, a Qaynaat and a very thirsty mom later - Masaba realises her life is one challenge after the other. Will she emerge victorious in the journey of striking a balance between work, love and life? Or will confusion, grief, anxiety and competition come in the way?

Love Island UK Season 8 (Lionsgate Play)

If you are obsessed with the idea of love, drama and breathtaking beach views then get ready to brace your heart with fiery moments of intimacy, romance and heartbreaks on Love Island UK Season 8 streaming in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play from 29th July. Promising to be your sweet escape to a picturesque, match-making island, the new season welcomes a fresh new batch of the most eligible singletons as they embark on the quest to find their one true love.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Amazon Prime Video)

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic based on the life of ISRO’s former scientist and aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994. The story traverses through Narayanan’s early days as a student to becoming an award-winning scientist. It explores the struggles, hardships, and efforts that he put into the country’s space research development. Actor R. Madhavan plays the titular role along with being the writer, director, and producer of the film. After its theatrical run, the film is streaming now on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Paper Girls (Amazon Prime Video)

In the early morning hours after Halloween in 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they get caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to go back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves. Paper Girls stars Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Riley Lai Nelet in the lead roles and is streaming from 29 July only on Prime Video.

