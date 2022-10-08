Streaming Now: Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma, Laal Singh Chadha's Digital Premiere and More

Madhuri Dixit’s new film Maja Ma has released on OTT, dealing with the sensitive subject of LGBTQ issues. The underlying thought-provoking message in the film, makes one see various nuances of relationships through a new lens. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha has quietly made its digital debut this week, after a not so satisfactory theatrical run.

The popular Predator franchise has made an action-packed return with its all-new thriller film Prey. Here are more details on the new OTT releases this week.

Maja Ma (Amazon Prime Video)

Madhuri Dixit-starrer Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma, premiered on Prime Video on 6th October, delighting audiences, and at the same time tugging at their heartstrings with its emotional moments. The narrative begins with a series of innocuous events that eventually lead up to the key protagonist, Pallavi Patel, played by Madhuri Dixit, unintentionally coming out of the closet, challenging societal norms and inadvertently jeopardizing her son’s upcoming engagement. Even as her reality places her at crossroads with her family and puts all the relationships she had nurtured over the years with so much love and care in jeopardy, we see her stay strong to her convictions and true to herself and her own identity.

Laal Singh Chadha (Netflix)

Directed by Advait Chandan, presented by Viacom18 Studios, Aamir Khan Productions’s Laal Singh Chaddha is the retelling of the Academy Award-winning motion picture Forrest Gump. A life-affirming story chronicling the extraordinary life of an ordinary man, the narrative recounts Laal’s journey through life, love and momentous milestones in India’s history. The film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast consisting of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Manav Vij among others.

Prey (Disney+ Hotstar)

The popular Predator franchise has made an action-packed return with its all-new thriller film Prey. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, Prey, available in English and Hindi, is a vicious and terrifying showdown between various predators with a gripping narrative and representation of the Comanche tribe. Set in 1719 in the Northern Great Plains in North America, it follows the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled Comanche healer and warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so she sets out to prove herself a worthy hunter when danger threatens her camp.

Featuring Amber Midthunder, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro, and debutant Dakota Beavers as the predators, Prey is the latest film from the franchise and serves as an intriguing prequel.

Feels Like Home Season 2 (Lionsgate Play)

Feels Like Home Season 2 deals with more serious issues as the boys start to deal with not just setting up the house, but how to sustain it. The season touches upon how the boys react to difficulties in life. The series is still an honest, coming-of-age dramedy about four boys and their lives together, where we see a very unique side to the boys through them being honest about their vulnerabilities to dealing with the complexities of relationships and their friendship. Expect mature conversations, raw emotions, and boys from Season 1 turning into men.

Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Prime Video)

In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine aka Birdy (Bella Ramsey) is the youngest child of Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) and the Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper). Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a wealthy man for money and land. But Birdy is spirited, clever and adventurous – and ready to put off any suitor that comes in increasingly ingenious ways. When the most vile suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter.

