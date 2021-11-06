Streaming Now: Meenakshi Sundareshwar on Netflix, Dexter New Blood on Voot This Week

Theatres may have reopened, with much-awaited films making a beeline for the big screens. But the charm of watching something from the comfort of your home is unmatched. OTT platforms are continuing to provide interesting every week to keep their audience entertained. This week, Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani take on the role of newlyweds separated by distance, navigating the trials of a new relationship. Raj Kaushal’s last directorial, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, is also releasing posthumously on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are new titles on OTT platforms you should check out this week.

>Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix)

Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani released on 5th November on Netflix. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Meenakshi Sundareshwar features Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in lead roles. The film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between. When the challenge of a long distance relationship is bestowed upon this young couple, the question arises - will distance really make their hearts grow fonder?

>Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar (Amazon Prime Video)

Written by Aman Khan, the series marks Raj Kaushal’s last directorial venture. Led by Vicky Arora, the series also stars Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. Taking audiences through an exciting scam in the making, the slick and smoother teaser of the show raises the excitement right from the word go. We see Bhargav Sharma (played by Vicky Arora) and his friends hatch a plan to open India’s first fake bank and get people to deposit money in it and flee with the moolah. Leaving viewers with ample food for thought, the show promises to be an interesting watch as one wonders if they will get away or get caught.

>Tryst with Destiny (SonyLIV)

The anthology beautifully captures the socio-economic inequalities that exist in society. Each chapter tells the story of an individual in contemporary India and his or her struggle to be ‘what destiny intended them to be.’ Tryst with Destiny was the only Indian film at the Tribeca Film Festival 2020 where it won the Best Screenplay Award. Directed by Prashant Nair, the anthology features Vineet Kumar Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi, Amit Sial, Ishwak Singh, Lilette Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Geetanjali Thapa, and Suhasini Maniratnam in prominent roles. Jointly produced by Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films and French Studio Backup Media, Tryst with Destiny, will be streaming from 5th Nov only on SonyLIV.

>Dexter: New Blood (Voot Select)

Who will be Dexter’s new kill? This question has kept us hooked for the entire duration of the show - Dexter. And now, nearly a decade after the original SHOWTIME® series’ finale, our favorite serial killer, the charming Dexter Morgan (Emmy® nominee Michael C. Hall), is returning with a new identity, in a new place. Catch the 10-episode SHOWTIME special event series only on Voot Select from November 8, 7:30am.

The eight-season run of the original Dexter starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. Set ten years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter: New Blood finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

