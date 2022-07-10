Streaming Now: Modern Love Hyderabad, Gone Game 2 and Ranveer Singh's Adventure with Bear Grylls

Another week, another new bunch of OTT releases. Modern Love Hyderabad, the second Indian adaptation in the series of three localised versions of Modern Love, has released on Amazon Prime Video. Kamal Haasan’s latest actioner Vikram, after its theatrical release, is out now on Disney+ Hotstar. While he is on an adventure on screen, Ranveer Singh takes on some real-life challenges in the wild with survivalist Bear Grylls which you can watch on Netflix.

Here are more details on new releases this week.

Modern Love Hyderabad (Amazon Prime Video)

Love has the power to charm, to excite, to hurt, but more than anything, it has the ability to heal. Modern Love Hyderabad presents a beautiful bouquet of love, exploring various emotions and relationships set in the culturally vibrant city of Hyderabad. The new Telugu Amazon Original series brings to life stories of love that are truly unique to the local ethos and essence of the modern-day Hyderabad. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad strings together six heartfelt episodes of love, directed by talented filmmakers from the Telugu industry including Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Buhadhanam and features an eclectic cast including Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh and Komalee Prasad.

Vikram (Disney+ Hotstar)

‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan has had a successful run at the theatres, and is now available on OTT as well. The film has earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. The film marked Kamal Hassan’s comeback to the silver screen after three years, and it is an action-packed entertainer which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. All three actors are National Award winners. The film is based on a special black ops team who have the task of tracking and eliminating a group of masked murderers.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (Netflix)

Netflix India’s first-ever adventure interactive special ‘Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ takes the superstar Ranveer Singh right out of his comfort zone, and airdrops him into the jungle. Leaving behind the pleasures and luxuries of city life, trading the comforts and fashion of cosmopolitan Mumbai to plunge headlong into the unforgiving forests of Serbia, Ranveer is seen risking his life all for one thing — a rare flower for the love of his life. From rappelling rocky terrains to facing ravenous wolves, he keeps on forging ahead with adventurer Bear Grylls. Long a fan of the man he calls “king of the wild", Ranveer is over the moon to team up with Bear for this adventure of a lifetime. Out in the jungle, Ranveer does his own stunts for the first time ever, while picking up new survival skills from Bear the intrepid explorer, who at one point helpfully informs Ranveer he’s smeared wolf scat on his forehead.

The Gone Game Season 2 (Voot Select)

Directed by Abhishek Sengupta and produced by Bodhitree Multimedia, The Gone Game S2 boasts of stellar performances from Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who are all set to reprise their roles, along with Harleen Sethi and Amit Jairath joining the talented ensemble. While Season 1, the first in the category to be completely shot-at home post the lockdown, explored the paranoia of the pandemic and the fear of facing an unknown virus, Season 2, spanning across 5 episodes, dives into the post-pandemic world where secrets of the lockdown are exposed, and the Gujral family is under a new, more dangerous threat.

The chase continues for Sahil Gujral (Arjun Mathur) who is on the run after pulling off a financial scam worth 300 crore. The game gets bloody when Sahil’s wife Suhani Gujral (Shriya Pilgaonkar) is shot days before she is supposed to reveal the truth about her husband. The shocking murder amplifies the scrutiny over the Gujral family as they become prime suspects in a national scandal. Are the Gujrals guilty of murder or is there a bigger secret hiding in plain sight?

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? (Lionsgate Play)

Based on the life of a former British socialite and daughter of one of the biggest media tycoons, Robert Maxwell, Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? is a true-crime docuseries about the socialite turned sex offender herself and follows her journey as she spiralled down, landing herself in serious trials for helping American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein abuse and sexually exploit underage girls. It is filled with eye-opening and shocking details about her personal life along with insights from close friends and co-workers who’ve never spoken publicly before about her personality. The documentary dives deep into her life trying to understand who she was before she met Jeffrey Epstein, leading up to all the events that the judge called a “horrific scheme" that inflicted “incalculable" harm on victims. The series will follow all her trials leading up to the sentencing and everything in between.

