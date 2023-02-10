Farzi is a crime thriller series from the acclaimed creators of The Family Man. Produced by Raj and DK, the Amazon Prime Video show marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Tamil cinema’s most loved star Vijay Sethupathi. Hansika Motwani’s wedding with Sohael Khaturiya’s has been documented as a reality show called ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’ which is out now on Disney+ Hotstar.

Netflix’s hit web series You, starring Penn Badgley as the lead character Joe Goldberg, is back with season 4. Kajol starrer Salaam Venky has had its digital premiere on ZEE5. Here’s more details on this week’s OTT releases.

Farzi (Amazon Prime Video)

Farzi follows Sunny (Shahid Kapoor), a brilliant small-time artist who is catapulted into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note, even as Michael (Vijay Sethupathi), a fiery, unorthodox task force officer wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and the law enforcement. The series also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and new-comer Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Hotstar Specials show ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’ showcases everything that happened from the time actress Hansika Motwani announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael Kathuriya, to an army of wedding planners, designers and the families’ race against time to pull off a fairy tale wedding in just six weeks at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The show will also give viewers an insight into how Hansika and her family address the scandal that surfaced prior to her wedding, which threatened to derail her dream day. Emotions, drama, celebrations, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding had it all.

Salaam Venky (ZEE5)

It is a slice-of-life drama directed by the national award-winning director Revathi. Salaam Venky revolves around the story of a mother who decides to fight challenging situations and does everything in her capacity for her son. With power-packed performances of Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the movie is based on a true life incident of a young boy who is diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The movie also stars Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Anant Mahadevan, Priyamani in pivotal roles along with a cameo by Aamir Khan.

You Season 4 (Netflix)

New episodes of the hit psychological thriller dropped on February 9, on Netflix. The fourth season will have a split release, with the second batch of episodes set to premiere on March 9. The series follows Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg, a serial killer whose disturbing obsession with women leads to brutal acts of violence. Following shocking twists at the end of season three, season four sees Joe flee to London, where he lives as a university professor under the alias ‘Jonathan Moore’. The Netflix original is adapted from the novel series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes.

The Luminaries: February 10 (Lionsgate Play)

Award winning limited series The Luminaries is an adventure mystery set in the midst of New Zealand’s 1860’s gold rush period. Following the journey of Anna Wetherell, a sex worker who is accused of murdering and arrives in New Zealand from London to start a new life for herself. Starring Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel, the show is full of twists and turns - with the truth finally coming out in the series finale.

