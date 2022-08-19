Streaming Now: Shamshera Releases on OTT, Flower of Evil Remake Duranga and House of Dragon Out Too

Action drama Shamshera, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor has now premiered on OTT, over a month after releasing in theatres. Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah star in the thriller series Duranga, which is the Indian remake of the popular Kdrama Flower of Evil. Much to the delight of Game of Thrones fans, House of Dragons, the prequel, is out now too. The series tells you the story of House Targaryen 200 years before the the events of Game of Thrones.

Here are more details on the new releases on OTT this week.

Shamshera (Amazon Prime Video)

Shamshera, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor along with Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles is now available on the streaming service. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is the fourth title to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF), following the digital premieres of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. The mass entertainer & action film, Shamshera portrays Ranbir Kapoor in double role - as Shamshera and as his son, Balli. The film circles around the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh. Shamshera is a legend for his tribe who relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity.

Duranga (ZEE5)

Duranga is the official adaptation of the Korean show named ‘Flower of Evil’. Produced by Rose Audio Visuals - spanning 9 episodes, the romantic thriller series stars Drashti Dhami & Gulshan Devaiah. Helmed by Goldie Behl and Shradha Singh, Duranga chronicles the love story of Sammit (played by Gulshan Devaiah) and Ira (played by Drashti Dhami), that unfolds in three different timelines. Hiding a twisted past, Sammit maintains a facade of perfect man, father, husband, or perfectly faking it all?

House of the Dragon (Disney+ Hotstar)

The reign of House Targaryen begins. House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood," the 10-episode series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. It is a gripping saga that takes us deep into the extraordinary world of Westeros and explores the Targaryen family - the all-powerful dragon riders who are the seemingly invincible rulers of the seven kingdoms. Bitter rivalries, jealousy, lust, the quest for power, and betrayal will tear the Targaryens apart and threaten to destroy a dynasty that has ruled unchallenged for a century.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Disney+ Hotstar)

In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Minus One Season 1 (Lionsgate Play)

A story of Riya and Varun played by Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra, about a couple living together in New Delhi despite their break up and how they deal with the issues that follow.

