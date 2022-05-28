Streaming Now: Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 is Out, Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard in 2-Part Documentary

The much-awaited season 4 of Netflix’s supernatural horror thriller Stranger Things is out now. Season 4 is coming out in two parts. Volume 1, with 7 episodes, has released this weekend, while Volume 2 will release in July. Season 4 volume 2 will have only two episodes, but feature-length ones, to wrap up the drama that has been unfolding since 2016. After a theatrical release, Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

One of the most dramatic legal battles in the history of Hollywood is the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. a documentary presenting both sides of the argument is now available on discovery+. Here are the top releases on OTT this week.

Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 (Netflix)

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. The epic ride of the fourth season begins with the teenagers navigating their lives and it is not easy for them as they are separated for the first time. Eleven, without her powers, find it difficult to adjust to her new school and life in California and is bullied constantly. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Johnny vs Amber (discovery+)

A documentary on the ongoing case involving Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is now available on Discovery+. The show will document interviews with lawyers from both sides. Johnny vs Amber is a two-part documentary from two polarized perspectives, exploring one of the most public and widely reported legal battles of the last decade; the accusations of domestic abuse between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard; and the subsequent libel case that Depp brought against News Group Newspapers Ltd.

Heropanti 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Heropanti 2 focuses on Babloo (Tiger Shroff) who is a computer genius and Inaaya (Tara Sutaria), a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. Things take an interesting turn when they are reunited and what follows is a brilliant mix of action, drama, romance and thrill that makes Heropanti 2 a fun and entertaining watch. Featuring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in lead roles along with Amrita Singh and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. Heropanti 2 will stream from 27th May.

Fantastic Beasts:The Secrets of Dumbledore (Amazon Prime Video)

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) is aware that Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), a powerful Dark wizard, is attempting to seize control of the wizarding world. He entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid band of wizards, witches, and one courageous Muggle baker on a risky mission, where they battle Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledo re stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller in lead roles and is available on Prime Video from 30th May.

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi (SonyLIV)

Set against the backdrop of a small town in Bihar, SonyLIV’s new show Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is a social drama that consists of some reality checks with a hint of light-hearted entertainment. Nirmal Pathak is a young man who is back in his hometown after 24 years and his story revolves around his journey toward finding his roots. Naren Kumar is the showrunner of this upcoming series. The show is written by Rahul Pandey; directed by Rahul Pandey & Satish Nair; produced by Naren Kumar & Mahesh Korade and Created by Kyra Kumar Kreations. It features actors Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Alka Amin, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Jha, Akash Makhija, Kumar Saurabh, Garima Singh, and Ishita Ganguly.

