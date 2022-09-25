Streaming Now: Tamannaah Starrer Babli Bouncer, Hush Hush Spin Women-Centric Tales

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for his content-driven, women-centric cinema. A specimen is his latest project, titled Babli Bouncer, which is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of a woman who wants to become a bouncer, a profession dominated by men. Tanuja Chandra, another filmmaker known for her strong narratives, has directed the Amazon Original series Hush Hush. The crime drama stars Karishma Tanna, Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, and Ayesha Jhulkha.

Here are more details on new releases on OTT this week.

Babli Bouncer (Disney+ Hotstar)

Directed by the National Award winning Director Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar. Babli Bouncer is a delightful fun family entertainer starring Tamannaah as a lady bouncer. Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. It is a coming-of-age feel good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur.

Hush Hush (Amazon Prime Video)

A dead body in the posh society of La Opulenza and a missing PR professional - Ishi Sanghamitra, have turned the privileged lives of Zaira, Saiba and Dolly into a nightmare. With pressure increasing every second, inspector Geeta Tehlan (Karishma Tanna) is on her toes, but the secrets are murkier than her imagination. Filled with mysteries, suspense and drama, Hush Hush is about four friends - a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous. Their lives turn upside down when an intelligent cop Geeta (Karishma Tanna) sets out to unravel the mystery that also involves Ishi’s childhood friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka).

Jamtara season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix has released Season two of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, with bigger, bolder scams and newer threats. While we look forward to our favourite characters in Sunny, Gudiya, Brajesh Bhan and Rocky, there are a few new players entering season two. One of them is the talented actress Seema Pahwa who amps up the ante, portraying the character of Ganga Devi. A highly calculative and cunning political leader, Ganga Devi will be seen backing the elections, bringing a tough fight to Brajesh Bhan. Pulling the strings, a shrewd & quick-witted Ganga Devi is a scene-stealer in Jamtara this season. Jamtara Season 2 also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany in pivotal roles.

Atithi Bhooto Bhava (ZEE5)

A ZEE5 exclusive film, Atithi Bhooto Bhava is a story of Srikant Shirodkar [Pratik Gandhi], a witty stand-up comedian who takes his relationships for granted including with his beautiful live-in girlfriend Netra Bannerjee [played by Sharmin Segal]. Things take a turn when a Ghost named Makhan Singh [played by Jackie Shroff] enters their lives and asks Srikant to fulfil a promise made by him. Confused Srikant then realises that he has been reborn and that he was Makhan Singh’s – Darji (Grandfather) in 1975. The movie explores the journey of two love stories in different time zones and how Makhan Singh helps and guides Srikant in his relationship with Netra.

Blindspotting Season 2 (Lionsgate Play)

The series picks up six months after the critically acclaimed film and centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), who is at the heels of middle-class life in Oakland. As Miles, her partner, is suddenly incarcerated the episode leaves her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis.

