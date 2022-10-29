Streaming Now: The Mysterious Benedict Society S2, Departure Season 3 and More

The week after Diwali seems to be a bit of a lull period with no major releases on OTT this week, especially in terms of Indian titles. We have a few popular international releases, though. The second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society will see the four orphans embark on another mission to save the world. Star war fans can enjoy Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era in Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi.

Here are more details on the new releases this week.

Advertisement

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme.

Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means. Cast includes Emmy DeOliveira, Gia Sandhu, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Marta Kessler, Ryan Hurst, Seth Carr, Tony Hale.

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi (Disney+ Hotstar)

Advertisement

Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi—Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku—each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers.

Werewolf By Night BTS Special (Disney+ Hotstar)

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

Departure Season 3 (Lionsgate Play)

Advertisement

The series stars Archie Panjabi, an Emmy Award winner in the lead role, of Kendra Malley. When Flight 716 disappears over the Atlantic Ocean, Kendra Malley, who is devastated by the recent death of her husband, is selected to lead the team investigating the crash. With the whole world watching, her team races to find the missing aircraft and rescue possible survivors.

Read all the Latest Movies News here