Streaming Now: Vikrant Massey Hunting a Serial Killer in Forensic, Money Heist Korea is Out Now

Little girls being murdered in an idyllic hill station, and a forensic expert with an unusual personality is trying to solve the case. That’s the premise of Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer thriller film Forensic, out now on ZEE5. After the Spanish show’s global popularity, the Korean version of Money Heist has dropped this week on Netflix, with a new hostage situation in a dystopian world.

Mahesh Babu starrer Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is also out this week on OTT. Here’s more on what’s new on streaming platforms this week.

Forensic (ZEE5)

Little girls start to disappear in the hilly areas of Mussoorie. Vikrant Massey is a forensic expert with a quirk, who is on the case, determined to close in on the killer. His moods alternate between seriousness and joviality. Radhika Apte plays his separated wife and a police officer handling the case in this Vishal Furia directorial. The gripping thriller’s story is by Adhir Bhat and Ajit Jagtap with a screenplay by Vishal Kapoor.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Netflix)

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area features an unprecedented heist in the chaotic dystopian peninsula of North and South Korea as they go on the verge of peaceful yet sudden unification. Yoo Ji-tae from the international award-winning film Old Boy plays the Professor, who is the mastermind behind the heist. Park Hae-soo from the global sensation Squid Game will shift his gear as a cold yet brutal member in the Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Amazon Prime Video)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu family entertainer that stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The action comedy film revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter’s father, an MP and industrialist. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya Moidu, Sowmya Menon, and Ajay in pivotal roles.

The Girl Plainville (Lionsgate Play)

Created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, the 8-episode limited series examines the real-life trial of Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter by encouraging her boyfriend, over text messages, to kill himself. The show, starring Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter and Colton Ryan as Conrad Roy III in lead roles, conveys the emotional realism and impact of technology and social media with strikingly effective treatment of the very modern question of persona in the digital age. It follows the Carter-Roy relationship in which both parties lost themselves in a slow-rolling and constant dialogue behind their digital screens, eventually allowing themselves to push each other towards tragedy. This powerful drama delves deep into the exploration of these characters and the logic and reasoning behind their actions.

Chloe Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Chloe Season 1 follows Becky Green (Erin Doherty) who is obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne’s (Poppy Gilbert) perfectly curated social media presence. Becky can’t resist peering into a world that contrasts so starkly with her own, as she cares for her mother, who has early onset dementia. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends to find out what happened to her. Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; As Becky gets deeper into her con, and Chloe’s inner circle, she risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing. The series will stream from June 24 and also stars Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Jack Farthing, and Brandon Micheal Hall.

