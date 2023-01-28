Ayushmann Khurrana attempted an action film for the first time, with the film titled An Action Hero. He is seen facing off with another talented actor, Jaideep Ahlawat, in the film. After releasing in theatres in December, the film is now releasing on OTT. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is a new series by Srijit Mukherji, with themes of patriotism and released on Republic Day. The series revolves around two female characters, played by Regina Cassandra and Mita Vashisht, who are fighting terrorism to protect the country.

We also have two comedy films releasing this week – a romcom starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, and a buddy comedy starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. Here are more details on the new releases this week.

Advertisement

An Action Hero (Netflix)

An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, is streaming on Netflix from Friday. Directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, the action-comedy thriller opened to rich reviews upon its December 2 release but fell short at the box office. The story follows superstar Maanav (Khurrana) who, accidently kills the brother of a municipal councillor Bhoora (Ahlawat) in Haryana. Thus begins a cat and mouse chase between Maanav and Bhoora, with the latter hell bent on avenging his brother’s killer. He follows him all the way to London, and a lot of comedic yet action scenes follow. An Action Hero has won praise for its no-nonsense storyline with focus largely on the two main characters.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke (ZEE5)

Directed by national award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, the show stars Regina Cassandra as a strong and dedicated IPS officer, alongside Sumeet Vyas, Barun Sobti, Chandan Roy, Mita Vashisht Deepika Amin, and Sandeep Dhabale. A tribute to the IPS officers of India and their selfless work, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke started streaming from 26th January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

As seen in the trailer, the thriller series narrates the tale of a courageous IPS officer Kavya Iyer who battles against the militants and re-establishes the faith of the common man in law. Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show is spread across 8 episodes and is centred around real heroes in uniform who tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country. Inspired by true events, the show sheds light on the complexities officers must face in order to fulfil their duties for the country. ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ showcases Kavya’s fight for the nation.

Shotgun Wedding (Lionsgate Play)

Advertisement

Featuring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding showcases the story of a couple planning their marriage at a destination. Trying to make their day of marriage the most important day, the couple is doing all they can until they, along with their loved ones, are held as hostages. The wedding is hijacked by criminals, and suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger.

Both the to-be bride and groom have to work together to free their loved ones from the kidnappers. In the process of saving their families, the couple rediscovers why they fell in love in the first place.

With a stellar star cast and amazing comedic chops, the movie seems to be a journey of fun, wit and tickling humour while the bride and the groom try to save the day and their wedding.

Advertisement

You People (Netflix)

You People is a buddy comedy film directed by Kenya Barris, which he co-wrote with Jonah Hill. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Eddie Murphy, Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, Sam Jay, Molly Gordon, Mike Epps, Nia Long, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman, and David Duchovny.

Jonah wants to marry Eddie’s daughter – they are from different races – they are skeptical about her marrying a white guy, and he is trying to convince them. The film was released in select theaters on January 20, 2023, and has now released on Netflix.

Advertisement

Extraordinary Season 1 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who is still waiting for her power to appear. Without a power, Jen feels like she’s being left behind. Her insecurities aren’t helped by the fact that she’s stuck in a dead-end job, and her occasional hook-up, Luke, is a fly-boy who has no intention of committing.

Luckily, Jen has her best friend, Carrie, whose endless positivity stops Jen from falling into a well of self-pity. They share a flat with Carrie’s long-term boyfriend, Kash, and a stray cat who is named Jizzlord by the gang after an unfortunate incident. Adrift in a big, confusing world – and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation – Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.

Read all the Latest Movies News here