Streaming Right of Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan Sold; Know Platform, Other Details

Chiyaan Vikram is on a roll lately. After a break of two years, the Tamil superstar made a comeback to films with a bang in Mahaan, which was directly released on Amazon Prime Video owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then starred in R Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 this year. Following the astronomical success of PS-1, Vikram is gearing up for his next, titled Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith.

Amid much anticipation, the makers unveiled the upcoming Kollywood film’s title, as well as its teaser, on the occasion of Dussehra 2022. Thangalaan reportedly went on floors in July this year. Ever since its title was announced, a lot of reports about the film have been doing the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Now, according to the latest buzz, even before concluding its filming, the makers have sold the streaming rights of the Chiyaan Vikram-starrer for a mammoth amount. Speculations are rife that Netflix has acquired Thangalaan’s streaming rights for a sum of Rs 35 crores. However, these reports have not been officially confirmed by either the film’s team or the streamer yet.

Thangalaan marks the first-ever collaboration between Pa Ranjith and Chiyaan Vikram. Besides the Cobra star, the highly anticipated Tamil film also boasts Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Hari Krishnan Anbudurai in prominent roles. The period drama is jointly produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, with its music scored by GV Prakash Kumar. Kishor Kumar and Selva RK have been roped in to handle the film’s cinematography and editing, respectively.

Advertisement

Thangalaan is set against the backdrop of the famous Kolar Gold Mines, Karnataka, in the pre-independence era. As the film is currently in the production stage, its release date remains unknown as of yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here