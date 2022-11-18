Streaming Rights of Thalapathy 67 Acquired By This OTT Platform; Know More

Thalapathy Vijay has two much-awaited films in his kitty – Varisu and the tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The Kollywood superstar is currently busy with Varisu, which is slated to hit the big screen on January 12, 2023. In the latest development related to the Vamshi Paidipally directorial, Pinkvilla reported that Vijay is gearing up for an action-packed 10-day shoot of the film’s climax in Hyderabad, and he is expected to conclude its filming by December 5.

After wrapping up Varisu’s shooting, the 48-year-old actor will kick off the production of Thalapathy 67, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, in December itself. The upcoming gangster has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since its inception with several reports about the Tamil film doing the rounds on the internet. Now, according to the recent buzz, the makers have sold the streaming rights of Thalapathy 67 for a huge amount even before the film went on floors.

It has been reported that Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer for a monstrous Rs 160 crores. In addition to that, Sun TV is said to have bagged the satellite rights of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial for a whopping amount, which remains undisclosed as of yet.

On the other hand, as per a report by Track Tollywood, Vijay’s Varisu has done a jaw-dropping pre-release theatrical business of Rs 139 crores despite its much-talked-about clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. The film’s theatrical rights were reportedly sold for Rs 70 crores in Tamil Nadu. It did a pre-release business of Rs 20 crores in Telugu-speaking states and garnered Rs 7.5 crores and Rs 6.5 crores in Karnataka and Kerala, respectively. Lastly, Varisu’s overseas rights have been sold for Rs 35 crores, making for a total of Rs 139 crores.

