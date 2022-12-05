'Stunner' Karisma Kapoor Enjoys Posing Riverside In Throwback Video from Her Trip to Rishikesh; Watch

Actress Karisma Kapoor had jetted off to Rishikesh earlier to find some solace amidst the scenic mountains of the city in the Himalayan foothills. The actress posted an exciting reel that was embellished with a trendy soundscape and an elegant fashion statement. Though simple, the 90s bombshell proved that ‘black and blue’ combo can slay in every setting. The actress can be seen enjoying the serene view at the mesmerising location. The actress’ latest reel will surely make you pack your bags and leave for a vacay!

On Monday, the Raja Hindustani actress took to her Instagram handle to post a video that showcased her flaunting her pitch-black sweater and blue pants with the river and lofty mountains in the backdrop. She paces for the camera and even stretches her hands up in their air with uber-cute expressions. One of the sequences also showed Karisma playing with the water. The clip was also a montage of her pictures in the same outfit but with different poses. She wrote in the caption, “This right here is what fuels the soul(with sun, mountain and white heart emojis)".

Seeing Karisma Kapoor in her element, several celebs and fans couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the evergreen actress. Diana Penty said, “Just so beautiful you are!(heart eyes emoji)" Sophie Choudry said, “Gorgeous you!" Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Agar ye industry mein waapis aa jaye toh koi inke takkar mein nahi rahengi. Look how beautiful she is!!" Another one commented, “Heroine of lifetime who’ll never get retired. Evergreen beauty!!" Someone also said, “You look like 90s young Karisma Kapoor(heart emojis)"

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut in ZEE5’s 2020 web series Mentalhood. Apart from this, she has also appeared as a guest judge on multiple reality TV shows including Super Dancer: Chapter 4, Dance Indian Dance 7, and more.

Now the actress will be seen in director Abhinay Deo’s web series, Brown. While little is known about the plot of the project, Brown will also see the OTT debut of veteran actress Helen.

