'Stunning': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Slays it in Crop Top

Famous for her role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi Bhanushali has been turning heads with her bold and unusual avatar. Nidhi recently shared a glimpse of her travel diaries from Madhavpur, Gujarat. The actor often remains in the headlines for her standout looks and travelogues. In the recently shared picture, Nidhi is seen sitting on the beach, feeling the cold chilly wind, soaking up the sun, while slaying in a purple crop top at Madhuvpur Beach.

IG Post link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXFnovCLArl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Feelin’ the breeze by the sea, won’t you just let me be!" Nidhi captioned the post. As soon as Nidhi shared the photos, the appreciation came flowing her way from netizens. Let us tell you, Nidhi Bhanushali’s hot photos often go viral on social media.

A netizen commented saying, “Wow you’re looking so beautiful and gorgeous," another said, “Looking Stunning". One user, calling Nidhi by her stint name said, “Sonu ban gayi sexy."

As we know the character of Sonu has changed many times. Nidhi Bhanushali took up the part when Jheel Mehta (the first one to play the role) left, and now Palak Sidhwani replaced Nidhi Bhanushali and is currently playing Sonu Bhide. The character has given Nidhi a special identity. Nidhi is currently not appearing in any TV show but stays connected with her fans through social media by sharing surreal glimpses from her travel journey.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running show in India, has been entertaining the audience for years. Every character rules the hearts of viewers. Whether it is Dayaben, Jethalal, Babita Ji, or Tappu, everyone has made a special identity among the masses.

