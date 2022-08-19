Stunt Master Kanal Kannan's Bail Plea in Inflammatory Speech Case Rejected

The bail plea of Tamil stunt master Kanal Kannan in the alleged inflammatory speech has been rejected. Kanal is in judicial custody until August 26. The stunt master had petitioned the Egmore Court for a bail plea after being arrested from Puducherry on August 15.

Kumaran, the secretary of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, filed an interlocutory petition to counter Kanal’s plea. As per Kumaran, the stunt master, at the valedictory function of the Hindu Munnani’s campaign, tried to create a disturbance among the two communities in the region.

In Kumaran’s petition, he also included the organiser of the event. The event Hindu Munnani was held to save the rights of Hindus and there Kanal called for the demolition of Periyar’s statue in front of the Ranganathar temple in Srirangam.

The video clips of the event and Kannan’s comments went viral on social media. This was followed by a complaint against the stunt master.

Kanal, earlier, filed an anticipatory bail, which was rejected by Justice Alli, who said Kanal’s speech could create enmity between the two groups. Hence, it was important to arrest and interrogate him.

