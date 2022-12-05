Stuntman Dies After Falling From 20 Feet On Sets Of Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai

A 54-year-old stuntman died on the sets of national award-winning director Vetrimaaran’s upcoming movie Viduthalai on Saturday. Suresh, who has been a stunt coordinator for several years, was helping another stunt coordinator on the film’s set created near Vandalur in Chennai when the incident happened.

According to reports, a grand set of train wrecks was being filmed when Suresh and a few others were tied to a rope harness for the stunt sequence. Suresh was secured to a rope held by a crane and as the scene began, the rope snapped. The stunt coordinator fell from nearly 20 feet high and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police are investigating the matter. Filmmaker Vetrimaaran and the makers are yet to make a formal statement on Suresh’s death.

It is worth noting that Peter Hein came on board as the film’s action choreographer with a stunt team from Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, the film features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film is based on a short story called Thunavian written by B Jeyamohan. It went on floors in 2020 and the director has been shooting for the film across forest locations in Tamil Nadu. The film has been made in two parts.

Along with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Gautham Menon and Prakash Raj among others. It is also speculated that filmmaker Rajiv Menon will play a pivotal role in the film. The music of the film has been scored by Ilaiyaraaja.

In September, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies announced that they had acquired the theatrical rights to the film. The production house will be distributing both parts of the film. Viduthalai is bankrolled by Elred Kumar under the banner of RS Infotainment.

On the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with Atlee’s directorial Jawan and has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline including Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas.

