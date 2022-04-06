Subalakshmi Rangan Leaves Anbe Vaa. This Actor to Now Play Her Character on Show

Tamil TV actor Subalakshmi Rangan made her way to the hearts of the audience despite enacting the negative character in Anbe Vaa. Her acting as a psycho lover Shilpa — Varun’s obsessive lover — has been applauded by the fans, who are now in for a disappointment. Subalakhsmi has left the show, and the official reason for her departure is not known yet.

However, reports say that Nithya Raj will replace her to play Shilpa now. Nithya has won accolades for her performance in Enga Veetu Meenakshi, Suryavamsam and Endrendrum Punnagai.

Subalakshmi, meanwhile, has been seen in Thirumathi Hitler, Arundhathi, Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Naanum, Azhagiya Tamil Magal and Muthuramalingam. Nithya has tried to get into the skin of the character very well but many are missing Subalakshmi. It speaks volumes about Subalakshmi’s talent.

In the past, we have seen how Shilpa tries to blackmail Bhoomika with a false charge of murder. A police investigation is also underway in the matter. Tensions are also simmering within the family as everyone tries to give their suggestions. The show is in for a twist as Varun is seen escaping from the house with two members of his family.

Anbe Vaa narrates the story of a very down to earth and humble Bhoomika, who wants to take care of her mother and sisters by earning well. Varun is a rich industrialist son and lives a lavish lifestyle. They meet each other and fall in love despite some misunderstandings. After this, they begin their life journey amid many difficulties.

Despite some interesting twists and turns, the Anbe Vaa serial has seen a constant fall in TRP ratings. The serial has been criticised to a great extent for being excessively negative. Only lead actor Viraat’s acting has been appreciated.

Apart from Viraat, Delna Davis, Radha Ravi, Vinaya Prasad, Pandi Kamal, Anand and others are part of this serial. Anbe Vaa started on May 2, 2020, and has been bankrolled by Sa Re Ga Ma Production. As of now, there have been 2 seasons of the show. Anbe Vaa has been directed by Narayanamurthy.

