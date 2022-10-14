Subhalekha to Yamakinkarudu, Chiranjeevi-Allu Aravind Movies You Must Watch

On the birth anniversary of the comedian Allu Ramalingaiah earlier this month, megastar Chiranjeevi launched Allu Studios, another production house of the Allu family. Chiranjeevi, who inaugurated the luxury studio in Kokapet, was also accompanied by his wife Surekha. This came even as the rumours about a tiff between Chiru and Allu’s family repeatedly circulated on social media.

In a recent interview, Allu Aravind clarified and said, “Everything is okay between me and Chiru and we still visit each other’s homes on Diwali and Sankranti." And now that calls for us to look at the movies where Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi worked together.

Subhalekha directed by K. Viswanath features Chiranjeevi, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sumalata, and Allu Ramalingaiah. This comedy project was jointly produced by Allu Aravind and Sastry VV.

Vijetha was helmed by A. Kodandarami Reddy. It was the remake of Anil Kumar’s Saheb. The movie starred Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun was a child actor.

Pratibandh was the Hindi remake of Rajasekhar’s film Ankusam directed by Kodi Ramakrishna in Telugu. It was the eighth collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind.

S. P. Parasuram was the eleventh film between Megastar Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind. The film was directed by Allu Aravind, Vishal’s father GK Reddy, and Mukesh Udeshi. It was directed by Raviraja Pinishetti.

Aradhana directed by Bharathiraja was the remake of the Tamil film Kadalora Kavitaigal starring Sathyaraj, Rajasekhar, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Aravind.

Hero is a Telugu remake of the Hollywood hit The Raiders of the Lost Ark. It was directed by Vijaya Bapinidu and turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Bhiwadi Pranam remake of the Malayalam film Poovinnu Puthiya Poonthennel starring Mammootty as a protagonist. This made Chiranjeevi the megastar of the Telugu industry.

Yamakinkarudu directed by Raj Bharat was produced by Geetha Arts. The movie was inspired by the 1979 English movie Mad Max and had an impressive run.

