Subhash Ghai Birthday Bash: Salman Khan Feeds Cake, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Make It Starry Affair

‘The Showman’ of Bollywood - Subhash Ghai turns a year older today. The director rang his 78th birthday party with a lavish party in his Bandra house, and it turned out to become a star-studded bash. His celebration became a star-studded party, as it was graced by actors who collaborated with him.

Pictures from Subhash Ghai’s birthday bash are going viral on social media. Salman Khan who has worked with Subhash on several projects, graced the party in a black t-shirt, red pants and a brown jacket. The actor looked handsome as he arrived in style for the birthday party. He was also seen feeding Subhash cake as he stood next to him during the cake-cutting ceremony.

After Salman posed for the cameras, he went on to join the cake-cutting celebration with the man of the hour, Subhash Ghai. Subhas happily gave a piece of cake to his Yuvvraaj star. Subhash’s wife Mukta and daughter Meghna Ghai Puri were also captured standing beside the filmmaker.

Aishwarya, who starred in Subhash Ghai’s 1999 musical romantic drama Taal, arrived with husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. While Aishwarya was in an embroidered blue anarkali, Abhishek was in a bandhgala blue suit. They posed together for the paparazzi outside the venue. Taal was among Aishwarya’s first few blockbusters and also starred Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Alok Nath, Mita Vashisht.

Jaya Bachchan had also attended the party but left early.

Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan also attended the birthday bash. Before he charmed the audience as Rooh Baba, Kartik starred in Ghai’s directorial Kaanchi, but it failed to do any wonders at the box office.

Also in attendance were Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Alka Yagnik and Meezaan Khan and actor brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy with their families.

Subhash Ghai has written, produced and directed several hit films in the 80s and 90s. Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal are some of his most memorable films. During the MeToo movement, an anonymous woman had accused him of sexually assaulting her but the charges couldn’t be proved.

