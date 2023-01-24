Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai turned a year older today, January 24. Fans from all over the world are pouring in birthday greetings. Many celebrities have also penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the Khal Nayak director on their respective social media handle.

Anil Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures and penned a heartwarming note. “Happy Birthday Subhash Ghai Saab! Such a beautiful journey filled with love, success, happiness… wishing you many more years of it! So lucky to have you in my life," he wrote. In the picture, Subhash Ghai is seen having a conversation with Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. The second picture shows the director guiding the actors on how to perform a scene. The third picture is from a photo shoot that shows Subhash, Anil and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together. Take a look.

Kartik Aaryan also wished his Kaanchi director on his special day by sharing an unseen picture. The picture was taken at the director’s birthday party and also featured Anees Bazmee in it. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Legend and Showman of Indian Cinema. Last night with two of my favs Subhash Ghai and Bazmee Anees."

Meezaan Jafri also posted a birthday wish for the filmmaker. Posing for a capture with him, Meezaan Jafri wrote, “Happy birthday Subhash Ji."

Subhash Ghai celebrated his 78th birthday on Monday in Mumbai. Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, and others attended the veteran filmmaker's grand bash.

Jaya Bachchan wore a white Anarkali outfit and looked elegant. As they smiled for the camera, Aishwarya and Abhishek looked gorgeous together. Aishwarya chose a blue kurta outfit for the event, and Abhishek looked sharp in a grey suit combination. Salman Khan kept things simple in a brown jacket, red jeans, and a blue t-shirt. Here are some pictures from the celebrations:

Shubhash Ghai has directed many of these stars in films including Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor in Taal, Jackie Shroff in Hero, and both Jackie and Anil in Ram Lakhan.

