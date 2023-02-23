The Malayalam film and television industry has been in shock following Subi Suresh’s death on Wednesday. Subi was suffering from liver-related issues for a while and had been receiving treatment for the same. In the meantime, the actor’s six-month-old YouTube video has resurfaced online. In it, Subi Suresh discusses her health issues and how she brought them on herself through poor lifestyle choices.

Subi explained in the video why she had to stop making videos for YouTube. The comedian said, “Since I don’t have the habit of having food and medicines on time, suddenly one day before my shooting, I had body and chest pain, and gastric issues. The day before, I was unable to consume food. I was having a lot of gas. I thought of having coconut water, but I vomited. I was unable to consume any food. I was drained because I was starving for two days. The gastric issue was followed by chest and body pain. I became extremely worried. After that, I went to the hospital and did an ECG. After seeing the report the doctor at Rajagiri hospital informed me that there was no major issue, but my potassium levels are very low."

Subi Suresh, on the other hand, acknowledged that because she was preoccupied with her work, she was not able to take the prescribed medication and follow a healthy diet on time. “People used to think I am money-minded but that was not the case. I was pilled up with work after a long time. I am someone who gets excited about doing programs. Not for money I love working a lot. Because of this, I could not pay attention to my food and medicine. My family used to scold me for not having food on time. I didn’t eat when I felt hungry, and it was my bad habit."

Later, her gastric problems worsened as a result of a lack of proper nutrition. Then she eventually visited a gastroenterologist, who discovered a stone in her pancreas. “The main source of concern was that my body’s magnesium, potassium and sodium levels were low. Muscle pulls were caused by a magnesium deficiency. I had to use drips to get potassium. It was painful. I then balanced my diet by eating three times a day."

“I’d get home late after the shoots and wake up at 4-5 p.m. Even if I wake up in the middle of the night, I drink water and go back to sleep. All these were the main issue behind my health deterioration. I used to eat only one time a day. All of this resulted in me being hospitalized for ten days," she added. “I want to tell all of you to have food on time," she said at the end of the video.

According to reports, the 41-year-old Subi Suresh was undergoing treatment for liver-related issues and she passed away due to acute liver failure.

The Malayalam entertainment industry is currently under a huge shock. From actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty to Dulquer Salmaan, all have expressed their shock at the sudden demise of Subi Suresh.

