Subodh Bhave’s Ashrunchi Zali Phule Chicago Show Goes Houseful; He Expresses Gratitude

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave is currently on a theatre tour in the United States. The actor is currently performing his play, Ashrunchi Zali Phule, in various parts of the US. After impressing the fans in Atlanta, Subodh headed to Chicago with his team to perform on stage. Interestingly, the response from the Chicago audience was so overwhelming, and the show went sold out.

On his Instagram handle, Subodh shared a picture of a blackboard that read the name of the play and below, it said, “Houseful". Expressing his gratitude to the people of Chicago, he wrote in the caption, “Dahnyawad Chicago (Thank you, Chicago)." Not just that, he also posted a selfie from the stage in which we can see numerous people in the frame.

The producers of the US tour also shared a glimpse of the Chicago show on their social media handles. In the photo, we can see the cast of the show posing together happily with Subodh holding the board of ‘houseful’ in the middle. The theatre enthusiasts next headed to Tampa, Florida, where they received immense love from the audience.

The month-long tour started with a band on April 1, with the first show in Detroit. The actor also shared the pictures from the show in which various veteran Marathi actors could be spotted in frames.

The team is performing the popular Marathi play, Ashrunchi Zali Phule, which is written by Vasant Shankar Kanetkar. The play was first performed by the team in 2019 and revolves around the story of a college professor and one of his students who becomes a police officer.

Apart from this, Subodh has a lot in his kitty. He is currently working on two films, Manapaman and Phulrani, based on the Marathi play of the same name.

