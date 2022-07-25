Subodh Bhave's Latest Insta Post is About 'An Old Dream' Soon Getting 'Fulfilled'

Subodh Bhave is a noted face of the Marathi Cine Industry. He is best known for his roles in Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanker, Balgandharva, Katyar Kaljat, and Ghusali. The actor recently shared a post, which has all the attention of his fans.

In the photo, the actor is seen holding a script in his hand. He has also given a great caption to the photo. Sharing the photo, Subodh Bhave said, “An old dream is going to be fulfilled." This photo caption of Subodh Bhave has increased the curiosity of many people. His fans have showered a lot of good wishes for his new project.

On the professional front, Bhave has acted in numerous Marathi TV serials, movies, and theatres. His noted roles include the character of Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the 2015 Biopic Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush for which he received huge appreciation.

The movie was directed by Om Raut and was bankrolled under the banner of Neene Raut Entertainment. The film revolved around the life of social reformer and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and featured Chinmay Mandlekar and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles. The movie received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

The actor also got recognition for the 2011 movie Balgandharva. The film was a biopic of one of the Marathi singers and stage actors Narayan Shripad Rajhans, famously known as Bal Gandharva. The movie was directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by National Award Winning Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, under the banner of Iconic Chandrakant Productions Pvt. Ltd. The actor is currently busy with two films Manapaman and Phulrani based on the Marathi play of the same name.

Meanwhile, Bhave will be seen hosting the upcoming TV Show Bus Bai Bus. This show has a new concept where only women contestants will participate and travel on a bus. The show will premiere on July 29 at 9:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. The series will be aired on Zee Marathi.

